Creamy Boys start-up introduces New Zealand style ice cream to California

Don't expect 31 flavors and endless toppings at New Zealand style Creamy Boys Ice Cream, but that's a good thing.

Don't expect 31 flavors and endless toppings at New Zealand style Creamy Boys Ice Cream, but that's a good thing. Creamy Boys introduces New Zealand style ice cream to California with popular flavors like Hokey Pokey.

Don't expect 31 flavors and endless toppings at New Zealand style Creamy Boys Ice Cream, but that's a good thing. Creamy Boys introduces New Zealand style ice cream to California with popular flavors like Hokey Pokey.

Don't expect 31 flavors and endless toppings at New Zealand style Creamy Boys Ice Cream, but that's a good thing. Creamy Boys introduces New Zealand style ice cream to California with popular flavors like Hokey Pokey.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. -- Creamy Boys Ice Cream is taking ice cream back to its roots with simple ingredients and fresh fruit, served up in a style familiar to its two founders from New Zealand.

"We grew up with this style of ice cream," said Joe Wedd, co-founder of Creamy Boys. "We just thought it must be everywhere. We did some digging and found out it wasn't in the States."

"It's nice to keep it simple and stay true to our roots in New Zealand," said co-founder Duncan Parsons. "We basically started selling ice cream in Venice Beach."

Creamy Boys recently opened a brick and mortar shop in Hermosa Beach, California.

For more information: https://www.creamyboys.com/