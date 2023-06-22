Credit card skimming devices discovered across Murrieta; police issue warning

According to police, the skimming devices can be found anywhere from counter payment terminals to ATMS and fuel pumps.

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Murrieta Police Department is warning residents of an increase in illegal card skimming across the city.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the skimming devices can be found anywhere from counter payment terminals to ATMS and fuel pumps.

Police shared several photos of devices investigators have recovered. They also shared a video of someone installing a skimmer in seconds.

Skimmers capture banking information and PIN numbers.

Police are asking people to conduct a quick check of the machine before you pump, be wary of non-bank ATMs, and block the entering of your PIN from possible cameras.