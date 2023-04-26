16,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables distributed in Crestline as storm recovery continues

After back-to-back storms left some communities in Southern California without certain food and resources, community groups are stepping up to help.

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- After back-to-back storms left some communities in Southern California without certain food and resources, community groups are stepping up to help.

On Monday, 16,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables were distributed in Crestline during the area's third community food giveaway.

The event was held in partnership with Food Forward, Hearts & Lives, San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, San Bernardino County Public Health, the Crestline community and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

A fourth and final giveaway will be held in May, bringing the anticipated total of donated food to 64,000 pounds.