Take a look inside newly restored Crystal Cove Cottage before reservations open to the public

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight newly restored cottages at Crystal Cove State Park are scheduled to go live for reservations around Thanksgiving.

It's a chance to unplug and take a trip back in time on the California coast.

Local Jennifer Lipyanik knows a stay at the beach cottages at Crystal Cove State Park was about the experience.

"So, it's pretty primitive, but you're right here. You have the ocean all night long, listening to that and it's just beautiful," Lipyanik said.

Hallie Jones, the executive vice president and chief program officer with the Crystal Cove Conservancy, said staff members were excited to have secured the remainder of the $55 million to cover the 17-unit renovation while keeping the coastline and history in mind.

"One of the most amazing things about this project is the fact that we've been able to restore these projects with complete historic accuracy, so you're really stepping back in time when you come down to Crystal Cove. You're really experiencing what it would've been like to be down on these beaches in the 1920s and 1930s," Jones said.

These aren't five-star accommodations, but there are some modern conveniences noticed when we got a walkthrough of cottage number 6 -- including a microwave. This cottage sleeps six. There are private and dorm-style options.

The cost to stay in a cottage ranges from $50 to $350 a night, depending on the cottage.

"They're inexpensive compared to a lot of other things that are in this location and the only thing is getting one. They're difficult to get, but if you do, you're really lucky," Lipyanik said.

For a chance to enjoy your next vacation right here with this view of the Pacific Ocean you have to head to the California State Parks reservation site. Conservancy staff said when reservations go live, they will go fast.