Cuba Gooding Jr. back in New York City court, facing 2 new counts of forcible touching

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was back in court in New York City for his groping case Tuesday, and he learned his is facing two additional counts of forcible touching.

Gooding's attorney admitted prior to court that he didn't yet know details about the new accusations, but he claimed they were not not credible.

The details of the additional charges have not yet been released, but they reportedly come from one additional accuser.

Gooding's attorney asked for the cases to be severed and tried separately rather than in one indictment, and defense motions will be filed in November.

The "Jerry Maguire" actor pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court in December for the judge's decision.

Gooding was previously accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square back in June.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated, and the 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.

A judge in August rejected his request to have the case thrown out.

Gooding's legal team claims there is surveillance video that will exonerate him, but the judge ruled that the conflicting accounts should be resolved at a trial.

He could face up to a year in prison if convicted on the original count.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymidtownmanhattancelebritycrimeassaultactor
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD seeking Sylmar woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
High-speed chase ends in violent crash in downtown LA
Saddle Ridge Fire began under transmission tower, investigators say
Naked man arrested after leading police on chase in South LA
Parents, teachers criticize Granada Hills school over ash in classrooms
LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed'
Show More
Central CA police find baby kidnapped by homeless man
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children inside their home
AIR7 HD surveys Saddle Ridge Fire's path of damage
Ventura County woman accused of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
More TOP STORIES News