Culver City parks, schools see increased patrols following 2 reports of possible kidnapping attempts

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- There are increased police patrols near schools and parks in Culver City after two reports of possible kidnapping attempts.

The Culver City Police Department issued a warning Thursday regarding a man who may have tried to abduct boys near a park.

Authorities received the two reports regarding "a suspicious subject in the Lindberg Park area'' on Wednesday between 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., police said. The park is in the 5000 block of Rhoda Way.

Two groups of 12-year-old boys reported being followed by a vehicle described as a gray GMC work van with tinted windows, multiple dents and no license plates. The van was driven by a man with "messy'' hair who wore a tank top, police said.

"In one incident, the van passed the juveniles and parked ahead of where they were walking,'' police said in a statement. "At this time, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and opened the rear doors of the van. The juveniles, concerned about the suspicious behavior, started walking in the opposite direction, away from the van.

"The driver of the van then re-entered the vehicle and again parked the van ahead of where the juveniles were walking,'' police said. "The juveniles ran home and told their parents who contacted CCPD for assistance.''

Anyone with any information or questions about the case was urged to call Culver City police Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.