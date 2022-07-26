Man arrested in Culver City for allegedly impersonating police officer

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested last week for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Culver City, according to police.

The Culver City Police Department says officers responded last Monday afternoon to the Ramada Inn hotel at 3930 Sepulveda Blvd. after a report of suspicious behavior at the location.

Police said officers confronted a man wearing a bulletproof vest with a large patch on the back that said "POLICE."

Culver City police also said investigators found "components of a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun." They also seized a collapsible baton, flashlights and other items commonly carried by officers.

The man was taken into custody.

Police said he also has a pending case for illegal firearms possession.