CVS to close 25 MinuteClinic locations in Los Angeles area by late February

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CVS Pharmacy has announced it plans to close 25 of its MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles area by Feb. 25.

"As part of our normal practice, we continually evaluate MinuteClinic's footprint to ensure it meets the demands of our patients and consumers and aligns with our health care delivery strategy," the company said in a statement, adding that the "difficult" decision to close the clinics was part of that evaluation.

"We will look for opportunities to offer clinical team members different opportunities within the company and those who are not able to find a new role will be offered severance benefits," the statement said.

Eleven MinuteClinics will remain open in the L.A. area, CVS said, in addition to on-demand care that is available seven days a week, including evenings and weekends.