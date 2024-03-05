Elon Musk responds after Tesla Cybertruck crashes into iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the iconic sign outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, prompting a response from Elon Musk on social media.

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the iconic sign outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, prompting a response from Elon Musk on social media.

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the iconic sign outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, prompting a response from Elon Musk on social media.

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the iconic sign outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, prompting a response from Elon Musk on social media.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the iconic sign in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel late Sunday night, prompting a response on social media from Elon Musk himself.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, a two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before midnight outside the landmark hotel on Sunset Boulevard.

No one was injured in the crash, and no arrests were made, police told ABC7.

"A valet for the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel reportedly crashed a brand new Cybertruck," X user @MarioNawfal said on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk wrote in response: "Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn't expecting so much acceleration."

However, a community note on X later stated: "The driver was actually the owner of the Cybertruck, and valet was not open or operating at the time of the accident, which occurred late Sunday."

Musk has said the Cybertruck's body is made of a stainless steel alloy developed by Tesla. The body panels had to be angular because they can't be stamped by a conventional press, he said. Stainless steel, he said, has no corrosion and doesn't need paint, but can still be mass produced.

The truck, he said, has 17 inches of ground clearance to drive off the road, and it can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. It has four-wheel steering, with steering effort that changes based on the truck's speed. It can carry more than one ton in its bed and tow over 11,000 pounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.