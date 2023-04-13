Dan Snyder nears deal to sell Washington NFL franchise, sources tell ESPN

WASHINGTON -- Dan Snyder is near to reaching a deal to sell his Washington NFL franchise, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

A group led by Josh Harris, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, continues to be optimistic that it will get the team. But Canadian billionaire Steve Apostopolous and his family are still in the mix, with sources telling ESPN that it's "a head-to-head race. ... It's anyone's game."

No deal has been signed, sources told ESPN and any deal has to be submitted and approved by league owners.

Harris' group has submitted an official offer of around $6 billion for the once-storied franchise, sources told ESPN. Apostolopoulos also reportedly submitted a bid.

Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets, told CNBC on Wednesday that he bid $5.6 billion -- the value Forbes placed on the franchise -- and was not going to go higher than that.

The current record sale for an NFL franchise, set in August, is $4.65 billion after a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos.

A deal likely wouldn't be approved until the next league meetings, scheduled for May 22-24 in Minneapolis. The NFL's eight-member finance committee will examine the documents and then put the sale to a vote of the other 31 owners. The NFL is familiar with Harris, who was a finalist in the bidding for the Broncos last summer before the Walton group won out.

The deal for the once-proud Redskins organization, now redubbed the Commanders and mired in years of football mediocrity, would also include FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, as well as the team's practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

The team finished 8-8-1 last season under coach Ron Rivera, entering his fourth year in charge.