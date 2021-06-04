Agua Dulce shooting: Daughter of slain firefighter graduates Saugus High School

Several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to College of the Canyons as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered the ceremony.
When the announcer read her name, the assembled students from Saugus High School applauded loudly as Joslyn walked on stage and accepted her diploma.
She wore her father's firefighting jacket over her robe. As she walked off stage, she was accompanied by a sheriff's deputy who is a friend of the Carlon family.
RELATED: Shooting at fire station leaves one firefighter dead, one wounded
Tory Carlon, a 44-year-old firefighter who had worked for the department for 20 years, was shot and killed at the Agua Dulce station on Tuesday. He was married with three daughters.
The shooter was a fellow firefighter, identified as Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45, who then drove to his own home in Acton, set it on fire and took his own life. The two had been involved in an ongoing work-related dispute that has not been specified.
A 54-year-old fire captain was also wounded in the shooting and is recovering after surgery.
County Fire Chief Daryl Osby earlier described Carlon as a "brave, committed, loyal member of our department."
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Carlon's family.
RELATED: Somber procession honors slain firefighter