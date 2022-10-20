Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to co-headline tour with stop in SoCal

The two will co-headline a show at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Dec. 7.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two comedy greats are coming together to close out 2022 with a special West Coast-only tour.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will be in Southern California in December as part of a 7-stop tour.

The two will co-headline a show at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Dec. 7.

They'll also makes stops in Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Thousand Palms and Phoenix.

This comes as ticket resellers have reported seats to see Rock skyrocketed in price after his infamous joke at this year's Academy Awards ceremony that led to actor Will Smith slapping him on stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website.