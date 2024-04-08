Baby dies, another child injured on 405 Freeway in Westchester

Two children were found on the 405 Freeway in Westchester Monday morning, prompting an investigation.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A baby died and another child was hospitalized with injuries after they both were found on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Westchester area Monday morning, prompting an investigation.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. at Centinela Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls about a medical emergency involving two minors.

When they arrived, they found two injured children.

The baby, estimated to be 5-6 months old, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other child, about 7-9 years old, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

"At the moment, it's unknown how those minors arrived onto the freeway. This is where we're requesting the public's assistance," said a CHP officer during a press conference.

Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan in the area, but the car was gone by the time CHP officers arrived. There were no adults at the scene with the children when they were found.

Authorities could not say whether the children were struck by cars on the freeway or what caused their injuries.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.