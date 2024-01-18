Raucous crowd attends tense debate between City Council District 4 candidates in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A raucous crowd of hundreds filled the cafeteria of the Sherman Oaks adult center Wednesday night to see candidates for Los Angeles City Council's District 4 seat.

The incumbent, Councilwoman Nithya Raman, won the seat after defeating David Ryu four years ago, and now Deputy City Attorney Ethan Weaver is looking to do the same to her.

"It is the mismatch between what's happening in City Hall and what is happening in the community," Weaver told the audience. "That is the reason I'm running to represent you."

Raman, in the face of an unhappy crowd, remained poised and focused throughout.

"It will be hard to get to the very lofty goals that we have," she said. "We can push as hard as we can, but I think we have to be pushing together in the same direction."

As it did 4 years ago, the topic of Raman's membership in the Democratic Socialists of America came up. The group has made controversial comments, like calling for a ban on police or describing Israel an apartheid state.

"The DSA selected my opponent to run in the last election, they ran her campaign," Weaver said.

"Sorry this is a lie," Raman interjected."

"Well, you can fact check this yourself," Weaver said. "This is a group closely tied to the City Council members, and you need to understand who has your City Council member's ear."

"I'm a grown-ass woman," Raman said. "I chose to do this. I decided to run. I picked my campaign team, I ran my campaign last time. I was not recruited to do this."

Perhaps the most heated topic tonight was on the building of housing, specifically a seven-story apartment building on a single-family street that was fast tracked through mayor Karen Bass which was later deemed an oversight, but by then it was too late.