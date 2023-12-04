Corona police corral deer running loose in Sam's Club store

A young deer was reported running through yards in Corona before making its way inside a Sam's Club store.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A young buck caused quite a scene inside a Sam's Club in Corona.

The deer was first spotted in nearby neighborhoods, running through yards, jumping walls and dipping into one home's backyard pool.

Then he found its way to the wholesale store on Ontario Avenue, where he ran up and down the aisles before help showed up.

Police officers were able to corral the deer and hold him down until animal control arrived to remove the wayward animal and safely release him back into the wild.