Virtual 'ghost' kitchens expanding throughout nation, including Los Angeles amid coronavirus pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The way we eat out has changed time and time again because of COVID-19 and the culinary director of a local restaurant says the virtual or "ghost" kitchen concept is here just in time.

While many restaurant owners found themselves shutting down as business drops drastically, Adam Gertler, the culinary director of Dog Haus, said things were working out for those coming together -- like Kitchens United, which has locations in Pasadena and Chicago.

"Here we're in a space where we're sharing the real estate with a lot of other restaurants. We're able to now expand our menus from one menu to four menus strictly digitally. We don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a physical menu board," Gertler said.

Dine-in is not an option at Kitchens United. All food is for pick up or delivery.

Gertler said this idea moved faster than expected after the pandemic hit, and as a chef, it was rewarding for him to help deliver some satisfaction to customers during difficult times.

"Tough for their wallets, tough for their head space, just being separated from so many people, and we are certainly fortunate that we've been able to give people a little bit of respite with great food," Gertler said.

Gertler said there were plans to expand Dog Haus virtual kitchen locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Manhattan.

