u.s. & world

Delta flight to LA diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant and air marshal, police say

At some point, an air marshal attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the passenger.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Passenger assaults attendant, air marshal during flight to LA: police

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KABC) -- A Delta flight headed to Los Angeles from Washington D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities say.

According to an Oklahoma City police captain who spoke with ABC News, a "combative passenger" on the plane assaulted a flight attendant, though it's unclear what prompted the altercation.

At some point, an air marshal attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the passenger, identified as Ariel Pennington.

The plane landed at the Will Rogers World Airport around 7:40 p.m. where police took him into custody.

Footage from the incident showed the unruly passenger, who was not wearing a mask, arguing with another individual on the plane. Video also showed him being restrained and start to yell while sitting down.

His hands were behind his back in plastic handcuffs as authorities entered the plane to take him into custody. Pennington was booked into jail on complains of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to Oklahoma City police.



Delta issued the following statement to Eyewitness News Thursday night:

"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta flight (342) from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The Delta flight later landed at Los Angeles International Airport just after 10:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

In September, Delta Air Lines asked other U.S. carriers to share lists of passengers who have been banned during the pandemic due to their behavior.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently issued more than $1 million in proposed fines for unruly passengers.

WATCH: Calls grow for crackdown on unruly passengers
EMBED More News Videos

There's a new effort to keep unruly flyers grounded in reaction to this summer's trend of people throwing a fit while flying.



At a congressional hearing at the time, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Peter DeFazio, called for more criminal prosecutions of unruly passengers.

He also said airports should stop concessioners from selling alcohol to go. Criminal prosecutions are rare, and usually left up to local authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveloklahomalos angeleslos angeles countyfightair travellos angeles international airportu.s. & worldairlinedeltapassengerinvestigationairplaneinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News