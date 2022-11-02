Delta flight headed to LA makes emergency landing after report of smoke in cockpit, passenger cabin

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Delta Airlines jet headed to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after a report of smoke in the cockpit and passenger cabin.

Flight 2846 took off from Atlanta on Tuesday and landed safely in Albuquerque after the emergency landing. Airline officials said there had been a "smoky" odor in the plane.

Passengers say they were told an engine went out and the smoke from burnt oil came into the cabin.

After the passenger jet landed, everyone was booked onto new flights.