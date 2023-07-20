This summer mobile dental clinic in South L.A. offers free exams, X-rays, cleanings and fillings to low-income children and young adults.

Summer mobile dental clinic in South LA provides free care for low-income children, young adults

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mobile dental clinic in South Los Angeles is offering free treatment to low-income children and young adults this summer.

The clinic, which is hosted by QueensCare, is located at the Dr. Julian Nava Learning Academy.

Low-income children and young adults up to 26 years old are welcome to receive free dental exams, X-rays, cleanings and fillings.

Dental care is provided by professionals from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC.

The mobile clinic will run every weekday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until Aug. 18.

MORE: SoCal dentists embrace AI to help improve smiles