Summer mobile dental clinic in South LA provides free care for low-income children, young adults

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mobile dental clinic in South Los Angeles is offering free treatment to low-income children and young adults this summer.
The clinic, which is hosted by QueensCare, is located at the Dr. Julian Nava Learning Academy.
Low-income children and young adults up to 26 years old are welcome to receive free dental exams, X-rays, cleanings and fillings.
Dental care is provided by professionals from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC.
The mobile clinic will run every weekday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until Aug. 18.
