Sheriff's deputies, ICE agents raid 3 suspected marijuana grow houses in Chino area

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday morning conducted simultaneous raids at suspected marijuana grow houses in and around Chino, Eyewitness News has learned.At least three homes were targeted in the operation, which was ongoing shortly after 6:30 a.m. Four handcuffed individuals were seen sitting on the street in front of one residence, where an armored vehicle was parked in the driveway.More than a dozen law enforcement personnel in tactical gear were walking in and out of the two-story house.