Deputies fatally shoot teen at Apple Valley home who allegedly attacked them with tool

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies shot and killed a 15-year-old at an Apple Valley home Saturday after he allegedly attacked them with a bladed gardening tool, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The incident unfolded Saturday just before 5 p.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 13400 block of Iroquois Road. Family members reported a 15-year-old was attacking family members and damaging property at the home.

When the first deputy showed up, the department says the 15-year-old, later identified as Ryan Gainer, tried to attack him with a 5-foot-long gardening tool with a sharp blade at the end.

The deputy tried to get away but the department says the teen chased after him, intending to attack him with the blade. The deputy opened fire and Gainer was struck. He was later brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

The department's Specialized Investigations Division is investigating the incident.