Mexican Mafia member who killed deputy to stay in prison after judge rules evidence wasn't withheld

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A member of the Mexican Mafia who was sentenced to death in 1981 for the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy will remain in prison, a Los Angeles superior court judge ruled Tuesday morning.

Jesse Gonzalez killed Deputy Jack Williams in 1979 while Williams and others were serving a search warrant for drugs at a home in La Puente.

The issue before the court Tuesday was whether a Brady violation had occurred - whether material evidence had been withheld from the defense at the time of the trial and penalty phase. Williams' daughters feared Gonzalez would be set free if a judge found that the DA's office failed to turn over evidence.

However, the judge ruled that no Brady violation had occurred.

Following the decision, Sheriff Robert Luna and other members of the department were seen hugging.

