Former Laker great Derek Fisher hired to coach at Crespi high school in Encino

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NBA great Derek Fisher, who was part of five championships with the Lakers, is set to become the new head coach at Crespi Carmelite High School, the school announced Monday.

In addition to his 18 years as a player, Fisher held coaching stints with the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA. He played most of his career with the Lakers, but also spent time on the rosters of four other teams.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Coach Fisher to the Crespi Family," school athletic director Brian Bilek said in a written statement. "Coach Fisher brings to Crespi his strong work ethic, leadership, and discipline that are rooted in his Christian faith."

Fisher was known as a key role player on the Lakers championship runs in the early 2000s supporting Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal under Coach Phil Jackson.

He coached the Knicks in 2014 and for part of the 2015 season but was fired after compiling a record of 40-96 over that span.

As coach of the Sparks from 2019-2022 he went 54-46. He also spent some time as a sports analyst on television.

Encino-based Crespi, an all-boys private school, is a two-time state champion but competes in one of the toughest leagues in the state.

Former coach Andrew Moore resigned last month after four years in the role.

In a statement released by the school, Fisher said: "Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes. Go Crespi!!"