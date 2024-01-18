NY twin brothers named high school valedictorian, salutatorian share secret to success

NEW YORK -- It's common for twins to share a lot, but these 17-year-old brothers from Long Island, New York, happen to also share the secret to success.

As seniors at Herrick Public High School, Devon and Dylan Lee recently discovered which college they'll be attending next year, with the former going to Cornell and the latter heading to Yale.

What's more, Devon and Dylan will also be heading to graduation as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Devon said their GPAs were off by six-thousandths of a point.

The achievements don't stop there, as the brothers are also involved with volleyball, music, teaching Chinese yoyo in the Asian American Cultural club, playing double bass and cello.

In volleyball, they won back-to-back championships. Plus, they've run 10Ks and half marathons, and even won. The teens admit they didn't initially love all of their extracurricular activities.

Dylan said he hated running at first. He recalls his dad waking them up at 7a.m. to run and train.

Eventually they liked it and stuck with it.

Devon and Dylan's big sister Jey-Lin is at California Institute of Technology studying astrophysics.

The fraternal twins had decided to apply to two different schools early, and they got in.

But it's going to be a totally different experience when they have to say goodbye as they embark on their respective college journeys.

With all they've achieved up to this point, one has to wonder: What's the secret?

"Our parents always valued education, and always pushed us to try out best," said Dylan. "So even if we were to fail, all they asked for us was to try our best."

"With most experiences that I encounter, I tackle them with an open mind," said Devon. "I'm ready to learn from everyone, whether it's little things from my peers, like socially, or from my teachers."

No matter where you end up, that is winning.

