Forget a gift for mom? Just your luck, Mother's Day in Mexico, Mexican culture is May 10

Día De Las Madres set for May 10 as Mexico celebrates mothers

On Sunday, many moms were spoiled on their special day, but Tuesday is another opportunity when Mexico and other Latin American cultures celebrate mothers.

University of Southern California Professor Natalia Molina says Día de las Madres, or Mother's Day, is always on May 10 in Mexico.

"It can be an all-day celebration where everyone is welcome. Your individual family, your nuclear family, your extended family," Professor Molina said.

Everyone is encouraged to spend the day with their mom, grandmother or an aunt no matter what day of the week that might be -- as long as it's May 10.

"You might have a communal meal that involves something large like slaughtering a pig," Molina said. "It's really, really fun. It's almost like Christmas."

