Dia de los Muertos altar in Pacoima honors lives lost to coronavirus

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a year when so many lives have been lost to COVID-19, Dia de los Muertos is being marked with special remembrances for those who fell victim to the virus.At the Pacoima City Hall building, an altar displays photos of those who died from coronavirus, along with traditional decorations such as skeletons and other figures.Members of the public can view the display from the outside, although they are not allowed inside the building.A ceremonial lighting of the Pacoima altar was set for Sunday night and it is expected to remain on display through Nov. 15.In Los Angeles County, there have been more than 6,600 deaths from coronavirus this year.Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that honors and celebrates the lives of family members and other loved ones who have died.In downtown Los Angeles, a memorial is also set up for the Day of the Dead. But traditional festivities on Olvera Street, which in the past have included live performances and processions, will not be held this year because of health restrictions.