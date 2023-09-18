Creativity runs in the family for artist Wes Van Dyke, grandson of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke

Tapping into creative energy runs in the Van Dyke family. Dick Van Dyke and his son Barry followed the acting bug. Dick's Grandson Wes followed his muse into the world of painting.

MALIBU (KABC) -- When you first look at the work of artist Wes Van Dyke, you might ask yourself...are those paintings or photographs? They're oil paintings...with a look of realism.

"I'm not trying to make it look like a photo but it just ends up that way. But it obviously has my own flair to it," said Van Dyke. "I have a strong connection to the ocean. I've surfed my whole life."

His work is now on display at the Malibu City Gallery. Many of the seascapes and landscapes he creates are inspired by what he sees in Malibu. His show, which features 30 of his paintings, is called "Vistas."

"I love the fact that I can bring some joy or some kind of life to somebody's house that they have it hanging. I mean, that's the most special part to me is that each piece I do, I know it's going to be, you know, over somebody's couch or fireplace or bed. And that's what drives me, "said Van Dyke. "I'm always dreaming about what to paint and finding inspiration in everything. I'll be walking my dogs and looking up at the sky and the clouds and seeing the light and finding inspiration everywhere.

Wes' dad is actor Barry Van Dyke; Grandpa is the legendary Dick Van Dyke. When they starred together on "Diagnosis Murder"... it was sometimes a family affair.

"Yeah, my grandpa and my dad made it happen and we had the whole family on for four or five episodes," said Wes.

He always thought he'd follow in the family footsteps. But he made his own path instead in a different field of art. His grandfather supported him with a special gift... an easel.

"25 years of paint have spilled on that. Yeah, he gave me my first easel and I still have it. I still use it. I've been doing a lot bigger pieces now so I have a wall mount that I use, too. But, yeah, I'll never get rid of it. It's all duct-taped and, you know, trying to hang in there but, yeah, it's a meaningful piece to me."