guns

Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons: CEO

Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault weapons.

CEO Ed Stack made the announcement during an interview with CBS News. He said the company turned the weapons into scrap metal.

The move comes after Dick's made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The company sold the shooter a shotgun.

Even though it wasn't the weapon used in the shooting, it largely impacted the company's actions.

Dick's also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised its gun-purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said in the CBS interview that the changes cost the company nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.

Other stores are also grappling with gun sales following mass shootings across the country.

Walmart announced last month that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales.

The superstore also asked customers to stop carrying weapons openly in its stores, even in open-carry states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetymass shootinggun lawsu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Garden Grove taco truck robbed at gunpoint
Video: Woman holding gun, baby terrorizes San Diego church on Easter Sunday
Woman shot when dog jumps onto car console, causes gun to fire
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of tow truck driver in Riverside
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
Great white shark reportedly bites man's kayak near Catalina Island
2 SoCal mountain lions dead, rat poison likely cause
Show More
LA Wildcats: 2020 season ticket prices announced
STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says
Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach
Unique 'street medicine' approach offers care for L.A. homeless
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
More TOP STORIES News