Directors guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement on new 3-year contract

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The directors guild and major Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.

According to the Directors Guild of America's website, the deal includes wage increases totaling 12% throughout the three years and provides a 76% increase in streaming residuals.

"We have concluded a truly historic deal," said Jon Avnet, chair of the DGA's Negotiations Committee, in a statement posted on DGA's website. "It provides significant improvements for every Director, Assistant Director, Unit Production Manager, Associate Director and Stage Manager in our Guild. In these negotiations we made advances on wages, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on new key issues like artificial intelligence - ensuring DGA members will not be replaced by technological advances. This deal would not have been possible without the unity of the DGA membership, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members across the industry."

The tentative contract also states artificial intelligence is not a person, and cannot replace duties performed by members.

Below is a full breakdown of the new agreement, according to the DGA.

5% wage increase in the first year of the contract, 4% in the second year and 3.5% in the third year.

Additional 0.5% to fund a new parental leave benefit

76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms so that residuals for a one-hour episode will now be roughly $90,000 for the first three exhibition years.

AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by members

Established the industry's first terms and conditions for directors and their teams on non-dramatic (variety and reality) programs made for SVOD.

Improved residuals and for the first time, associate directors and stage managers will now share in the residuals.

Creative rights protections, working conditions and residuals for scripted dramatic projects made for free to the consumer streaming services such as Freevee, Tubi and Roku.

Unit production managers and assistant directors will share in the residuals.

First-time compensation for the months of "soft prep" feature directors currently perform for free prior to the start of the director's official prep period.

For Pay TV and SVOD, episodic directors won expanded paid post-production creative rights; and gained an additional guaranteed shoot day for one-hour programs - the first additional day added in more than 40 years.

Unprecedented reduction in the length of the assistant director's day by one hour.

Pilot program to require the employment of dedicated safety supervisors; expanded safety training programs for both directors and their teams, and the ban of live ammunition on set.

The agreement will be submitted for approval at a special board meeting on Tuesday.