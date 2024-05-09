"Bluey Minisodes" will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+

'Bluey' is coming back with new episodes in July

The third season of the hit children's series "Bluey" is wrapping up with a supersized finale.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Branded Television announced that brand-new "Bluey Minisodes" will start airing this July on Disney Jr. and Disney+. The new content includes 20 shorts about one to three minutes each. These "minisodes" feature funny and sweet moments between Bluey and Bingo.

If you are parent, you already know that "Bluey" premiered her first extended-length special called "The Sign" in April. It is the most-viewed "Bluey" and Disney Jr. premiere ever, with 10.4 million views!

If you are not a parent, Bluey is blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and sister Bingo. Bluey has limitless energy to play games, often unfolding in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and entire neighborhood into her world of fun.

While you wait for the new "minisodes" you can catch up on all the past "Bluey" episodes on Disney+.

