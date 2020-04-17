Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.
The company is bringing back its beloved "Disney Bedtime Hotline" to help bring a little magic to fans and families everywhere.
Now through April 30, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.
The hotline is available in the United States only and is limited to one message per call.
Families looking for more bedtime fun can also go to shopDisney.com to download free sleep activity cards and sleep progress charts.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
