Fantasmic!, Guardians of the Galaxy coaster: Insider shares the latest at Disney Parks

By Kristen Sze
SAN FRANCISCO -- There is so much going on at Walt Disney World and Disneyland this summer as the resorts continue expanding their offerings after reopening post-COVID. Classic nighttime entertainment has returned and is returning to Disneyland, while a brand new storytelling roller coaster themed to "The Guardians of the Galaxy" is debuting at Walt Disney World.

The San Francisco best-selling author and founder of the Mickey Visit guide to Disney and Disney Dose site, Gavin Doyle joined ABC7's Getting Answers to share insider tips and new developments at Disney theme parks.

At Disneyland in California, the "Main Street Electrical Parade", "Disneyland! Forever" fireworks, and "World of Color" fountain shows are all back for a limited time. "Fantasmic!"- the nighttime spectacular celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, is also returning later this month on May 28.

At Walt Disney World in Florida, the destination is in the middle of its 50th anniversary celebration. In addition to the 50th entertainment, the resort is launching the new "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" themed storytelling roller coaster later this month. Doyle previewed the storytelling ride and called the coaster "the best new Disney attraction in ten years" and something he wanted to "ride over and over again".

Doyle also shared tips on the new Disney Genie Plus service now at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The service is a paid version of the classic FastPass system. He shared that "even with the service it is important to have a strategy" as you plan out your day at the parks.

Here are some key tips for Disney Genie Plus that Doyle shared with us:

  • Start early! Make sure you arrive at the parks at least 30-45 minutes before opening in order to be ready for rope drop and that you have a morning plan.

  • Park Hop to take full advantage of the Disney Genie Plus service at all of the available attractions across both parks.

  • You can only use Genie Plus once per attraction per day.

  • Take advantage of the unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads that are included with Genie Plus! This works for on-ride photos and the PhotoPass photographers throughout the parks.


    • Doyle grew up in San Mateo County and turned his love of Disney into an online media business while still in high school. He has the latest on Walt Disney World and Disneyland vacations tips on Disneyland Genie Plus and tips on Walt Disney World Genie Plus.

    Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

