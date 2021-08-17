disney

Disney unveils new adaptive costumes for fans who use wheelchairs

Disney has unveiled some new designs for their line of adaptive costumes made for fans who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs.

The adaptive features allow both kids and adults to transform their wheelchairs into their favorite characters.

One cover turns a wheelchair into Cinderella's magical coach, while another turns a wheelchair into the iconic Razor Crest Ship from "The Mandalorian" with Grogu included on the wheels.

Disney is launching a new line of adaptive costumes with Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Incredibles costumes designed specifically for fans who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs.



The costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and is wheelchair-friendly. The adaptive costumes include characters like the Mandalorian, Cinderella and Black Panther.

The wheelchair covers and costumes can be purchased on shopDisney.com.



Disney is the parent company of this station.
