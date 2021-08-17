Disney unveils new adaptive costumes for fans who use wheelchairs

The adaptive features allow both kids and adults to transform their wheelchairs into their favorite characters.
One cover turns a wheelchair into Cinderella's magical coach, while another turns a wheelchair into the iconic Razor Crest Ship from "The Mandalorian" with Grogu included on the wheels.
The costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and is wheelchair-friendly. The adaptive costumes include characters like the Mandalorian, Cinderella and Black Panther.
The wheelchair covers and costumes can be purchased on shopDisney.com.
