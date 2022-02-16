disney

Disney launches new neighborhood community, Storyliving

Disney's first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be in Rancho Mirage, California.
By Angeline Jane Bernabe & Kelly McCarthy via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney launches Storyliving by Disney residential communities

Fans will soon be able to call Disney home.

On Wednesday, the company announced the launch of Storyliving by Disney, a new community for Disney fans to live in that incorporates the company's brand of magic.

"These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives -- all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks," Disney said in a press release.

MORE: Everything we know about 2022 D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the sizzle reel for this year's D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event coming this September.



Disney Imagineers will develop the community's concept while working with developers and homebuilders. Storyliving communities will also include a club membership so that residents can access curated experiences, such as wellness programming, and entertainment, such as live performances, cooking classes, seminars and more. Some neighborhoods will also be for residents ages 55 and up.

Disney's first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be in Rancho Mirage, California, which is located in California's Coachella Valley. This location is special to the company because it was once a retreat for Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian.

Cotino will also pay tribute to the history and rich, present-day culture of the Coachella Valley.

"Story is at the heart of everything we do and we love bringing authentic places to life to immerse you into those stories," Michael Hundgen, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. "We dive deep into the history and the culture of the place itself and we're really inspired by its surroundings."

WATCH: Disney World Imagineers share what's new for the park's 50th-anniversary celebration
EMBED More News Videos

Karl Schmid reports on how Walt Disney World imagineers added even more magic to the park for its 50th anniversary celebration!



Cotino, which will have private homes and a hotel, will surround a 24-acre grand crystalline turquoise lagoon. It will also have a clubhouse and feature Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.

To see if Storytelling by Disney is coming to your neck of the woods, visit Storylivingbydisney.com, to learn more.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatedisneyotrc
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DISNEY
Disney's Jazz Exhibit Comes to NYC
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
Disneyland tram service returns to parks Feb. 23
Disney+ announces 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series premiere date
TOP STORIES
LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent assaults
Rialto police investigating forceful arrest of 16-year-old
Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to prevent release of some records
TODAY: Rams to celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade, fan rally
Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650 million movie deal scam
Hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Pasadena
Breakthrough treatment cures woman of HIV
Show More
Caruso says he'd bring leadership, management experience to City Hall
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
Cold front brings 'thundersnow' and hail to Southern California
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
LA County's outdoor mask requirement to end Wednesday morning
More TOP STORIES News