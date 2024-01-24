Lunar New Year celebrations kick off at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland Resort is ringing in the Lunar New Year by paying tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions.

Disneyland Resort is ringing in the Lunar New Year by paying tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions.

Disneyland Resort is ringing in the Lunar New Year by paying tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions.

Disneyland Resort is ringing in the Lunar New Year by paying tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort is ringing in the Lunar New Year by paying tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions.

Disney California Adventure kicked off the Year of the Dragon celebration on Tuesday.

Visitors from around the world are excited to take in all the festivities.

Lianne Kobayshi and her family are visiting from Hawaii.

"It makes us feel special that we're here at this time," Kobayshi said. "Not everybody will be able to see this."

Others like AJ San Antonio traveled from Beaumont to experience the multicultural celebration.

"It's nice to see other cultures be incorporated into Disney and the parks," San Antonio said. "It's really exciting getting to see how they do it and dress it up."

Bright red and gold decor throughout the park symbolize good luck, fortune and happiness.

"Red and gold is the most special and auspicious color for Asians, so during this time of the year, of course we're all going to be wearing red and gold," said Nicky Tang, with Disney marketing and sales for Great China and Southeast Asia.

The Lunar New Year is being commemorated with Asian-inspired cuisine.

Guests may choose to purchase a Sip and Savor Pass, which can be shared among their group or used over multiple visits to this year's Lunar New Year celebration.

The pass includes six coupons redeemable for select food or nonalcoholic beverages from participating marketplaces and dining locations at Disney California Adventure Park.

There is also new swag and merchandise.

For the first time, Meilin Lee and her mom Ming Lee from Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" will be on hand to celebrate with park visitors.

"They are amazing," Heather Adams said. "I saw them just from a distance walking up and they're flawless. They're just absolutely flawless."

The festivities are a fan-favorite for visitors like Christina Garcia who look forward to the celebration.

"I came on the bus to get here to make sure I was here for today, to be able to experience the whole tradition and be a part of it, and of course Mushu," Garcia said.

Mushu from "Mulan" will lead the festivities as they celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

"He's small, tiny but yet he's mighty and he's able to still overcome, and for me I'm small and I'm still able to overcome no matter what," Garcia said.

Lunar New Year festivities at Disney California Adventure run through Feb. 18.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.