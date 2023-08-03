WATCH LIVE

Disneyland Resort announces holiday season dates - Here's what you can expect

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, August 3, 2023 1:48AM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're a fan of Disneyland during the holidays, you might want to mark this date on your calendar.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort returns on Friday, Nov. 10 and will continue through Jan. 7, 2024.

Guests will be able to enjoy all the holiday spirit along with classics such as Haunted Mansion Holiday, as well as new décor, seasonal menu items and of course, special entertainment.

The "Believe...In Holiday Magic" fireworks show along with "World of Color - Season of Light" will also be making their return.

Plus, Mickey Mouse and his friends will debut new holiday outfits.

For more information, visit Disney Park's website.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

