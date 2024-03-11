Anaheim Planning Commission set to vote on Disneyland expansion project proposal

Anaheim's Planning Commission is set to vote on whether to allow Disneyland to expand within its property.

Anaheim's Planning Commission is set to vote on whether to allow Disneyland to expand within its property.

Anaheim's Planning Commission is set to vote on whether to allow Disneyland to expand within its property.

Anaheim's Planning Commission is set to vote on whether to allow Disneyland to expand within its property.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim's Planning Commission is set to vote on whether to allow Disneyland to expand within its property.

The DisneylandForward Project would let the company choose where it builds new hotels, dining and park areas.

Disney would invest nearly $2 billion into the resort over the next 10 years. It would also invest more than $100 million in city streets, parks and affordable housing.

The happiest place on Earth is looking to buy some nearby city streets for the new project.

Disney wants to expand their land in Southern California and that includes buying streets like Magic Way, which meets at Walnut Street leading straight to the theme park.

A traffic study found that "99% of the users on Magic Way are departing to, or departing from, or arriving to a Disney property," said Joe Haupt, a consultant for Disney.

If the commission gives the green light, the Anaheim City Council will still need to approve the project at a meeting next month.

--------

Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.