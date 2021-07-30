Disneyland, Walt Disney World reimpose indoor mask mandate

Masks are now required for all guests ages 2 and older in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.
The newly enacted policy follows previous changes that have been put into place at Disneyland Resort, from the full closure in March 2020 to later only allowing admission for masked California residents, then welcoming back out-of-state visitors last month.
On Friday morning, guests were seen wearing face coverings while lining up outside Disneyland and California Adventure. Many said they were simply happy to be there and were ready to don their masks as needed.
The new mandate applies at the entrance to many of the parks' attractions and enclosed transportation vehicles such as shuttles and buses.
The face coverings must be made of at least two layers of material, fully covering the area from a person's nose down to their chin, and be secured with ties or ear loops, allowing the guest to remain hands-free.
"It's not going to affect my trip, actually, because it's safe for our family and also safe for others too," said Yodit Mengstu, who was visiting from Oakland. "So, wearing a mask is very important."
Visitor Tyler McConnell, who wore his face covering around his neck as he spoke with a reporter, had a different take.
"We weren't happy about it," he said. "I mean, we're from Arizona, so we kind of ... wild West out there. We don't even wear masks anymore."
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
Citing new information about the variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
