Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland, Walt Disney World reimpose indoor mask mandate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland, Walt Disney World enact new indoor mask mandate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday marked the first day of new COVID protocols at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Masks are now required for all guests ages 2 and older in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

The newly enacted policy follows previous changes that have been put into place at Disneyland Resort, from the full closure in March 2020 to later only allowing admission for masked California residents, then welcoming back out-of-state visitors last month.

On Friday morning, guests were seen wearing face coverings while lining up outside Disneyland and California Adventure. Many said they were simply happy to be there and were ready to don their masks as needed.

The new mandate applies at the entrance to many of the parks' attractions and enclosed transportation vehicles such as shuttles and buses.

RELATED: Disneyland, California Adventure reopen - here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.


The face coverings must be made of at least two layers of material, fully covering the area from a person's nose down to their chin, and be secured with ties or ear loops, allowing the guest to remain hands-free.

"It's not going to affect my trip, actually, because it's safe for our family and also safe for others too," said Yodit Mengstu, who was visiting from Oakland. "So, wearing a mask is very important."
Visitor Tyler McConnell, who wore his face covering around his neck as he spoke with a reporter, had a different take.

"We weren't happy about it," he said. "I mean, we're from Arizona, so we kind of ... wild West out there. We don't even wear masks anymore."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Citing new information about the variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimface maskcdcdisneycoronavirusdisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Corona movie theater shooting suspect charged with murder
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
2 dead after small plane crashes in Banning
Monster trade: Dodgers get Max Scherzer, Trea Turner from Nationals
ABC7's Adrienne Alpert signs off after 25 years at KABC
Osteria la Buca restaurants to require proof of COVID vaccination
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
Show More
Mother, infant ejected from vehicle in Torrance crash
Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
'Real life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean
Biles, Osaka spark long-overdue national conversation on mental health
Pantages Theatre to require proof of vaccination for ticket holders
More TOP STORIES News