Reopening of Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland moved to March 19

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney fans will have to wait a little bit longer to experience the new Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland.

The new attraction was scheduled to open on March 8, but the recent winter storms have impacted the construction momentum.

Disneyland officials have moved the reopening date to March 19, and say they can't wait for guests to visit and experience the reimagined land.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.