Disneyland Monorail back in service for 1st time since start of pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort's Monorail has resumed its evening service for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the theme park closed.

According to Disneyland's website, guests can ride the monorail until 11 p.m.

Early entry starts at 7:30 a.m.

The 2.5-mile monorail connects the park to Downtown Disney and runs about every 10 minutes.

The theme park says it may close to accommodate any fireworks performances.

