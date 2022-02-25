sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!

Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets and embark on a heroic adventure at Disney California Adventure Park Avengers Campus!

Disney California Adventure Park Avengers Campus ticket giveaway runs from February 28, 2022 - March 4, 2022

Fifteen lucky winners will receive a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets. Embark on an adventure at Avengers Headquarters. Save the Guardians at Mission: BREAKOUT. Team up with Spider-Man and help keep the campus safe from Spider-Bots or meet Doctor Strange and discover the mysteries of the multiverse at the Ancient Sanctum!

To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 between 6am PT and 7am PT on Monday, February 28, 2022 thru Friday, March 4, 2022.
Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 6am PT and 7am PT, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.

Disney California Adventure Park Avengers Campus is now Open! Team up with the Avengers at the all-new action-packed attractions.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Visit https://disneyland.disney.go.com/ for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

