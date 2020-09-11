CA DMV head answers your questions on renewing licenses, getting REAL ID during pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change life for everyone, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has also been making adjustments along the way.With so much changing, California DMV Director Steve Gordon spoke to ABC7's Phillip Palmer to answer your questions about how the agency is operating amid the pandemic.Need to renew a license? How about getting a Real ID?We answered your questions in a wide-ranging interview -- from how appointments are being handled, to the latest on driver's test.