Automotive

CA DMV head answers your questions on renewing licenses, getting REAL ID during pandemic

Need to renew a license? How about getting a Real ID? California's DMV director has your answers.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change life for everyone, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has also been making adjustments along the way.

With so much changing, California DMV Director Steve Gordon spoke to ABC7's Phillip Palmer to answer your questions about how the agency is operating amid the pandemic.

Need to renew a license? How about getting a Real ID?

We answered your questions in a wide-ranging interview -- from how appointments are being handled, to the latest on driver's test.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivedmvcarscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's deputy arrested for burglaries caught on video
Disturbing video shows alleged abuse of dog in Santa Monica
SoCal wildfires cause worst air quality in 30 years
Trump ad touting 'great American comeback' features foreign stock footage
Woman dragged into street during purse snatching in Santa Monica
Man shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
Show More
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
LA begins installing vote-by-mail drop boxes
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
More TOP STORIES News