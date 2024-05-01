Step behind the lens with documentary spotlighting renowned Chinese American photographer Corky Lee

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- For 50 years, Chinese American photographer Corky Lee documented the celebrations, struggles, and daily lives of Asian American Pacific Islanders. He died in 2021. Now, a new documentary takes us behind the lens to show us the groundbreaking work of this talented man.

Corky Lee estimates he took about a million photographs over his lifetime. But outside of his native New York, he is not as well-known as he probably should be. Director Jennifer Takaki hopes to change all that with her documentary "Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story."

"I think Corky was really special... an oxymoron. So simple but complex, known but not known," said Takaki. "And so personable. He was a real treasure."

Lee was very beloved within his New York Community.

"Everyone has their own story," said Takaki. "He's kind of the Kevin Bacon of the Asian American community. If you don't know him, you know someone who knows him right?"

Chris Kwok was a friend and colleague of Lee's for many years. He shared that the photographer cared about the story, and his visuals... but not the credit.

"That's right. and he did it all volunteer too. For most of his life, over five decades," said Kwok. "He did it out of passion."

He's always said it's not about him it's about his photographs, he was taking for future generations," said Takaki.

"Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story" is playing at the Laemmle in Glendale Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2. It will air on PBS in May.