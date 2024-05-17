Robert Chen celebrates 25 years as concertmaster of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra: 'I'm so blessed'

CHICAGO -- Growing up as a Taiwanese immigrant learning the violin in Los Angeles, Robert Chen would listen to recordings of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra conducted by legendary music directors Fritz Reiner and Sir Georg Solti.

He described it as "serendipitous" that he came to be concertmaster at the CSO, celebrating 25 years in the position.

"I never thought that I would be concertmaster of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra," said Chen.

Speaking of his fellow musicians, Chen said. "I'm so blessed to be able to come to work every week and to be soaking up their energy, knowledge and their expertise on music making."

Chen started playing the violin at age seven in Taiwan and later immigrated to Los Angeles with his family at age 10.

He went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Juilliard School, and began playing the violin professionally in New York, Philadelphia and around the world.

"I feel very grateful for everything that's happened to me," said Chen, "It's been a great journey, and it keeps taking me to places that I never expected."

A perk of being concertmaster of the CSO, Chen plays a Stradivarius violin made in 1715 called the Baron von der Leyen.

In his career he has played with renowned performers like cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinist Itzhak Perlman.

"I really appreciate what I have here," Chen said. "I come into contact with some of the greatest musicians in the world; not just guest conductors and soloists but also my colleagues who are here in Chicago."

Chen described a concertmaster's job as being the second in command from the conductor of an orchestra. His task is to demonstrate what the conductor is communicating so his colleagues can perform in the same way.

"He's reacting, I'm reacting to him, and it creates a sort of energy for the rest of the group. A moment of communion with not just your fellow musicians but also the audience," he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chen formed a quartet with his wife who also plays violin, his daughter who plays viola and his son who plays cello. The group played in virtual concerts for groups like the Music Institute of Chicago, International Music Foundation and for the From the Top radio program.

"It was a great project for us, and it also gave the family an opportunity to sort of bond," said Chen. "We had that as a refuge in our own home that we could make music together."

For more information on Robert Chen, visit cso.org.