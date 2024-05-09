Long Beach kickboxing instructor inspires students with courage and discipline

It took Oum Ry Ban three years to escape from Cambodia before settling in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Oum Ry Ban is a 79-year-old kickboxing instructor in Long Beach who went from the heights of champion fighting in Cambodia to battling for his own survival.

"I fought in my country for 15 years. I fought from 1961 to 1975. In 1979. I escaped from Cambodia to the border of Cambodia and Thailand," Ban said.

Ban was the national champion of Cambodia, winning 270 fights overall. However, in 1975 he faced a challenge far greater than any opponent inside the ring. The Khmer Rouge took over Cambodia and he had to make the courageous decision to fight for his life and escape his country.

"I looked for my family, they killed all. I had a sick brother and sister. I stayed in a mountain for one year, no food," Ban said.

"Everything that he went through, honestly, it's just I can't even begin to say or imagine. I have it easy, he's been through a lot," said Sovankesa Som, a fighter and instructor at Long Beach Kickboxing.

It took Ban three years to escape to the United States before settling in Long Beach. In 1987, he opened his own facility to share his expertise and passion for kickboxing.

"This is the facility I fought for. I came here, he sent me to Tokyo. And I fought in the United States and Mexico. He did all that for me, so I started teaching and taught here," said Ron Smith, a training coach at Long Beach Kickboxing.

"He made an impact in the community. Because bringing the sport brings less violence, more kids on track, more kids trying to figure it out the right way," said professional MMA fighter Eugene Correa.

For Ban, teaching was not just about the physical aspects, it was about instilling discipline and confidence in his students.

"Number one, respect your parents. Number two, respect your teacher. And Number 3, respect yourself," Ban said.

"For him to be able to provide this space for us and to be able to provide us with the knowledge that he has passed down honestly, it's just a blessing," Som said.

