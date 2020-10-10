Sports

Dodger Stadium drive-in: Fans can watch National League playoff series on screen in parking lot

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will host drive-in viewing parties for the National League Championship Series, which begins Monday against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.

Viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio, with the same safety restrictions in place that are currently used for drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles County.

Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online at Dodgers.com/DriveIn.

"We have the best fans in baseball, and the support of Dodger fans has meant so much to us this year,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday, but we're excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series.''

If Lakers, Dodgers win, health officials remind Angelenos to celebrate safely - at home
EMBED More News Videos

With the Lakers and Dodgers making big postseason runs, Los Angeles County health officials are reminding the public to celebrate responsibly should they win.


Concessions will not be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.

No outdoor seating is permitted, and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced should fans need to access restrooms, which will be sanitized regularly.

Monday's game begins at 5:08 p.m. Parking gates will open for the Dodger Stadium Drive-In one hour prior to game time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyatlanta bravesmlbbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in connection with disappearance of LA firefighter
Wedding held outside OC nursing home so grandma can attend
Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle in Sacramento
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Miami Heat force Game 6 with 111-108 win against Lakers
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees
Show More
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
OC assisted living facility has had zero COVID cases since start of pandemic
Man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show
Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
More TOP STORIES News