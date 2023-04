Video captures a fan running through the outfield at Dodger Stadium during tonight's game before being tackled by security.

Video captures fan running onto field at Dodger Stadium and being tackled by security

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fan was tackled after running through the outfield of Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The interruption occurred in the middle of the sixth inning of the Dodgers game versus the Chicago Cubs.

The crowd can be heard going wild as the fan runs across the outfield grass.

A number of security personnel can be seen tackling and detaining the fan.

It is unclear who the fan is or what happened to him once he was removed from the field.