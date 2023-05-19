LA LGBT Center steps away from Dodgers' Pride Night amid backlash

The Dodgers' annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night is next month, but it has become a source of controversy over the team's decision to withdraw an invitation to a nonprofit it intended to honor.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing mounting criticism over its decision to withdraw an invitation it extended to a group called The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to participate in the team's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.

Ahead of its June 16 Pride Night, the organization decided the nonprofit it intended to honor would no longer be invited.

"I was shocked to be completely honest," said Sister Bearonce Knows of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. "I was shocked that the Dodgers caved so quickly."

Pressure built to exclude the Sisters, which fundraises and volunteers for the LGBTQ+ community. Sister Knows says its mission is to spread joy and end hate. The group does so, at times, in drag, dressed up as nuns.

"I grew up Catholic, and I can't understand any of the pushback," said Sister Knows, when asked about whether any of the criticism from Catholic groups is justified. "We're not a religious organization. We're also not an anti-religious organization. What we are 'anti-' is people that use their religion as a weapon against our community, in particular against our trans community."

The Dodgers said they removed the Sisters from this year's group of honorees given the strong feelings of people who have been offended, and to not distract from Pride Night.

Backlash came primarily from three directions: out-of-state based organizations Catholic Vote and Catholic League, plus Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's office.

ABC7 reached out to all three asking if they had plans to attend Dodgers Pride night, and whether excluding the Sisters changes their overall opinion on the event. None have responded.

The catholic organizations have publicly applauded the Dodgers' decision.

The Los Angeles LGBT center has not.

"Our community is being used as political pawns in a way that I don't remember in my lifetime," said Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "This is why we need the Dodgers to not bend in the slightest, and in fact be strong in their allyship to us because it's not just about this once instance."

The Center no longer plans to attend Pride Night and encourages the Dodgers cancel the theme entirely if it sticks to this decision.

Beyond Pride Night, Hollendoner says they reached out to the Dodgers in hopes the two organizations could talk.

"We really want to engage them in a conversation about why this was the wrong decision, and help them to understand why it should never happen again," said Hollendoner.

The Dodgers have not responded to ABC7's requests for comments.

Neither the Sisters nor the LGBT Center are calling on people to boycott the Dodgers or Pride Night.

Both hint at a competing event that's in the works, and support people deciding to spend that night however they choose.

