Ready, set, Sho! Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani seen practicing in his blue gear

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's almost Sho-time!

As spring training approaches, we're getting a look at Shohei Ohtani training in his blue threads. The Dodgers posted a video of the star practicing at Dodger Stadium with the caption, "Ready, set, Sho."

Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal to join the Dodgers in December.

Los Angeles has been baseball's top spender this offseason, committing $1,246,687,500 to two-way star Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

The home opener for the Dodgers is set for Thursday, March 28, and tickets are currently on sale for more than $400 on Ticketmaster.

