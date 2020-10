Monrovia teen earns ticket to World Series by painting Dodger logos on lawns

EMBED >More News Videos What started as an April Fool's Day prank has turned into a lucrative business for two teen brothers from Monrovia: Spray-painting the logos of SoCal sports teams onto front lawns.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- They are turning Dodger Blue into green.Two Monrovia brothers have been painting Dodger signs on neighborhood lawns as a business, and now one of them has saved enough money to pay for a trip to the World Series.It is something Zachary Menlove says he has always dreamed of."I've never been to the big game, and I saved my money," he said.It wasn't cheap, the tickets alone were over $600 each, but Zachary and his dad will be in Arlington, Texas for Game 3.His brother Joshua is saving his money.He can't believe how big their sign business has become."We've done a lot of signs, every weekend we are busy. It's crazy, but good at the same time."The two brothers started their lawn-painting business earlier this year. It started at first as an April Fool's Day prank, painting a Dodgers logo on the lawn of a family member who roots for the Angels.Neighbors spotted it, requested their own and it soon turned into a business, with options available for the Lakers, Rams and other Los Angeles teams.And the boys think the World Series is just a start. They are planning to continue this as a year-round business.You can find LA Lawn Art here on Instagram.